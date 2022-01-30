Forced labour allegations: US bans imports from Malaysian glove maker YTY

KUALA LUMPUR: The US customs agency has banned imports from Malaysian disposable glove maker YTY Industry Holdings Sdn Bhd (YTY Group) over suspected forced labour practices, the seventh such ban on a Malaysian company in two years.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Friday it took the action “based on information that reasonably indicates the use of forced labour in YTY Group’s manufacturing operations”.

YTY Group did not immediately respond on Saturday to an emailed request for comment.

Malaysian factories, including some of the world’s major suppliers of palm oil and medical gloves, have come under increased scrutiny over suspected abuse of foreign workers, a significant part of the country’s manufacturing workforce.