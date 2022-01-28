Australia shares to bounce back, NZ up

Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, rebounding from heavy losses in the four prior sessions amid a hawkish stance by the US Federal Reserve, while local materials-reliant stocks will likely lose on weaker commodity prices.

The local share price index futures rose 1.5%, but were at a 28.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

Australia shares fall into correction territory after Fed signals hikes

The benchmark lost 1.8% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,089.86 in early trade.