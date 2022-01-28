ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 7 (0.15%)
BR30 17,726 Increased By 105.6 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,083 Increased By 128 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,828 Increased By 89.8 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares shrug off Fed, defensives lead gains

Reuters 28 Jan, 2022

LONDON: European shares shrugged off a weak start to the session to end higher on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve signalled a March interest rate hike, with defensive sectors including healthcare and utilities leading the gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.7%, with most major regional markets reversing course to end the day higher. Healthcare, telecommunications and utilities rose nearly 2% each.

“As a reaction to the Fed, European stock markets and US index futures sold-off this morning, but the selling was short-lived as the fear that was running through the markets faded... bargain hunters stepped into the fold,” David Madden, market analyst at Equiti Capital, said.

Equity markets were battered earlier in the session after the US central bank also reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month. A hawkish tilt from the Fed has kept financial markets on edge for most part of January, with the STOXX 600 heading for its worst month since October 2020.

Banks, which tend to benefit from higher lending rates, gained 1.4%.

“The worst-case scenario would be persistently high inflation which forces the Fed to move faster on the rate front, economic growth numbers stall or disappoint, and at the same time, Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate,” Credit Suisse global chief investment officer Michael Strobaek said.

Powell’s hawkish tone pushed US Treasury yields higher as investors ramped up their rate hike bets. This was mirrored in euro zone money markets, which moved to price in two, 10 basis-point rate hikes from the European Central Bank.

Chipmaker STMicroel-ectronics gained 2.0% after announcing plans to double its investments this year buoyed by high demand that drove a quarterly earnings beat.

German business software group SAP fell 6.0% after it said it has agreed to buy a majority stake in privately held US fintech firm Taulia. While SAP did not disclose the deal price, SAP CEO Christian Klein said the value is less than $1 billion.

Deutsche Bank climbed 4.4% after making its biggest profit since 2011 last year, defying expectations for a loss in the fourth quarter.

The company that owns the WeTransfer file service said it was cancelling its initial public offering on Amsterdam Euronext, citing market volatility. WeRock had planned a floatation that would have valued the company between 629 million euros and 716 million euros.

European shares US Federal Reserve STOXX 600 STOXX index

Comments

Comments are closed.

European shares shrug off Fed, defensives lead gains

Criminal justice system: Amendments to bring about revolution: PM

PM’s upcoming China visit: Chinese investors want high-level parleys

Forex reserves fall sharply in three weeks

Economy prone to more lockdowns, demand shocks, warns Moody’s

Foreign-aided projects: EAD invites FY23 budget estimates

Finance identifies major risks to economy

Advance tax on wide range of cellular services increased

Tata regains Air India control

Strategy for talks with Chinese leadership firmed up: Qureshi

Turkmenistan team due for talks on TAPI, TAP projects

Read more stories