International Customs Day 2022 Messages from Dr. Arif Alvi President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: Pakistan Customs is celebrating International Customs Day on 26th January under the auspices of the World Customs Organization (WCO). I convey my sincere felicitations to Pakistan Customs on this auspicious international occasion. The government of Pakistan concurs with and supports the theme chosen by World Customs Organization for the year 2022: "Customs Digital Transformation by Embracing a Data Culture and Building a Data Ecosystem".

Digital transformation is no more an option. It is a reality. We must accept it. It has become imperative for Pakistan Customs, Federal Board of Revenue and business community of the country. Pakistan Customs, being part of the global customs community through World Customs Organization and World Trade Organization, is ready today to embrace a data culture and build a data ecosystem for the digital transformation of its Customs Service.

I am glad to know that Pakistan Customs is an automated organization. If Pakistan Customs can successfully put in place an indigenously developed digital System-Web Based One Customs (WeBOC)-encompassing all types of business processes, it is capable enough to effectively and efficiently undertake another venture as well-Customs Digital Transformation by Embracing a Data Culture and Building a Data Ecosystem. Inter-dependence and Inter-connection of international trade in this age of increasing globalization requires infrastructural upgradation and capacity building of the Customs Administrations to achieve the object of digital transformation.

It is need of the hour that apart from Information & Intelligence Sharing, Data Sharing and Data Communication system is made more efficient and effective. I am happy to note that Pakistan Customs, Federal Board of Revenue is already deploying and implementing digital trade hub known as 'Pakistan Single Window. The system is to automate public sector entities dealing with cross-border trade and will provide an integrated single interface with private sector to carry out imports, exports and transit trade. The government to government and business to government transactions to take place on this platform would enhance efficiency, connectivity and transparency.

Keeping in view the ever-expanding globalization and international trade, I foresee an expanding role of Pakistan Customs. This government expects Pakistan Customs to increase transparency, enhance service delivery, effectively enforce law and collect revenue. I have high hopes attached to Pakistan Customs regarding its professionalism, efficiency, progress and effectiveness. I wish a great and digital future to Pakistan Customs.

