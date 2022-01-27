Pierlite - A world-class Australian lighting manufacturer

TEXT: Pierlite is a world-class Australian lighting manufacturer. With modest beginnings in the 1930s, PIERLITE positioned itself as a market leader in Australia for designing, manufacturing, and distributing architectural, industrial, and commercial lighting systems and has become Gerard Lighting's flagship brand. They have serviced the Australian lighting industry with quality and innovative lighting solutions, backed by superior technical service for over 70 years. PIERLITE strives to develop innovative, energy-efficient, and sustainable lighting solutions and services for the Australian market and use its experience and customer focus to continue developing innovative lighting solutions ahead of its competitors. Pierlite is proud to be a part of the Kartarpur Corridor Project, one of the most notable projects of Pakistan of recent times.

With key supply partners under our ISO9001 quality management system guidelines, Pierlite creates innovative commercial, industrial and architectural lighting products that deliver professional lighting solutions. Our products are technically excellent, exciting, and globally competitive. Our journey continues with developing new products and services for a better future.

Pierlite Pakistan

Pierlite Pakistan is a Joint Venture with Pierlite Australia, which comes under Gerard Lighting Group – a giant in the lighting industry in Australia New Zealand. It was established in 2004 to meet the growing demand for quality lighting fixtures and accessories. CEO of Pierlite Pakistan - Mr. Pervez H. Madraswala and Pierlite Australia have a long and prosperous relationship of more than 15 years which has developed not only as a business relationship but has grown to become a strong personal bond. Over this time, both Pakistan and Australian partners have learned about each other's cultures, which has led to business growth.

The sun and moon are the two dominant sources of light control, and the third is PIERLITE. The pier light from which the company name inspired was the first of many products to display Pierlite excellence at creating light fittings designed to meet and exceed project and environmental requirements. New luminaries are industry researched, expert-designed, laboratory tested, and precision manufacturing. Pierlite, Australia's largest lighting manufacturer, is renowned for its quality, technical performance, support, and service.

Pierlite Product Range

Our lighting products range from commercial lights, downlights, spotlights, lamps, residential, architectural, industrial, adverse, floodlights, roadways, emergency exit lights, and explosion-proof lights.

We at Pierlite are confident that we have the experience, service locations, and solutions to meet design challenges of interior, exterior, industrial, commercial, or architectural lighting.

Future and Pierlite Pakistan

Pierlite Pakistan, a leading lighting company, endeavors to build a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Korangi Creek Industrial Park (KIP), Karachi. His Excellency, Mr. Peter Hyeward, Australian High Commissioner, and Ms. Nikola Watkinson, Minister Commercial, Australian Trade Commission, and dignitaries from the business community attended the groundbreaking ceremony. The establishment of this dedicated lighting factory is proof of the two different cultures working as one for a common business outcome. The establishment of this factory will bring in a substantial amount of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and technological exchanges between the two countries.

To assemble lighting fixtures, fully automated robots would be used to maintain consistency in quality and productivity. For quality control compliance, a state-of-the-art Darkroom Laboratory will be established, the first of its kind in the country with the most advanced equipment to reflect the accurate photo metrics of the light fitting. Furthermore, we plan to have aluminum/ steel bending, die-cast, and powder coating machinery under one roof to maintain product quality and fulfill our mission to provide a long-lasting product to the customers. The factory would also consist of a training center where our Australian counterparts will visit and offer training to our staff and hold conferences with consultants and contractors better to understand the work environment and lighting industry in Pakistan.

Product improvement and innovation are crucial to our success based on continuous research. Therefore, the Research and Development Department (RDD), with approximately 13-15 people working on improving and designing new products with Gerard Intelligent Lighting Program (ILP) in Australia and Gerard Research and Development Centre Shenzhen, China, will be established. With the completion of this factory, we will be able to offer shorter delivery times to customers and customize led fixtures according to their needs as we will have a fully automated assembly line. Our RDD will also be working with architects to design light fittings according to their own project needs.

The Pierlite Factory KIP, with tested modern world-class technology, will be constructed to achieve a five-star green rating. It will help serve the growing demand for Pierlite products in Pakistan and export to other countries. With the modern design techniques and manufacturing resources of Pierlite Australia and the expertise of Pierlite Pakistan, the company will be providing the most efficient, cost-effective, and enduring standardized lighting solutions to requirements of varying nature.

Modern and sustainable solutions for the future

Perlite envisions creating an innovative and energy-conscious lighting system for future generations.

We are robustly Employing state-of-the-art lighting technology and globally competitive manufacturing operations supported by award-winning product designers, sales teams, and engineers. Pierlite is confident of a progressive and environmentally conscious future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022