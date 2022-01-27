How IDP is transforming landscape of international education in Pakistan

TEXT: I am extremely pleased to pass on my best wishes on behalf of IDP’s global network on this auspicious occasion of Australia Day 2022. IDP being an ASX 100 company (Australian stock exchange listed company with global head office in Melbourne) is extremely proud of helping Pakistani youth materializing their study abroad aspirations with top Australian universities.

IDP Pakistan being part of IDP’s global network is providing guidance and support to Pakistani students along providing them top of the line facilities in IDP IELTS test centres. We are helping Pakistani youth to pursue for their international studies in Australia and most desirable destinations supported by 800+ international educational institutions on IDP’s portfolio. IDP Education has been operational in Pakistan since September 2019 supporting Pakistani students achieve their study abroad goals. The offices in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad are home to highly qualified and ethical education counsellors along official IELTS test centres. The teams are experts in helping students gain entry into their desirable university courses across Australia, the UK and North America.

IDP Education is a world leader in international student placement services. With a network of over 100 international student placement centers, IDP has a global presence in more than 30 countries. An ASX100 company part that is owned by Australian universities, IDP has a 50-year history of helping people improve their lives, and the lives of their communities, through international education.

Humayun Bin Akram

Country Director IDP

Pakistan

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022