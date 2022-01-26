PTI appoints new office-bearers

ISLAMABAD: The same old faces once again dominated the central cabinet of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) except information minister Fawad Chaudhry who was handpicked as senior vice president of the party.

After facing an embarrassing defeat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections, Prime Minister Khan who is also the party chairman, had dissolved all PTI bodies across the country. A notification with the signature of the new PTI secretary general Asad Umar, issued here on Tuesday, said with the approval of the party chairman, twenty new office bearers have been appointed, which include four senior vice presidents. The other senior vice presidents include Azam Swati, the railways minister who is not much popular within the party workers, but the lady luck smiled on him again. Besides the duo – Chaudhry and Swati – the party also handpicked Khan Muhammad Jamali and Ameer Baksh Bhutto as the senior vice presidents. The vice presidents include Aijaz Chaudhry, Ibrahim Khan, Aftab Siddiqui, Atta Ullah, Atif Khan, Hamidul Haq, Naseebullah Marri, and Nawabzada Sharif.

Sindh MPA Khurram Sher Zaman, Junaid Akbar, Khadim Hussain Wardak and Sheikh Khurram Shahzad have been handpicked as deputy secretary generals of the party. The joint secretaries include Moula Baksh Soomro, Shahid Khattak, Zubair Niazi and Faisal Dawar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022