ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
ASC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.05%)
AVN 106.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.87%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.48%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
GGGL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
GGL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.26%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.3%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
PTC 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.24%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.56%)
TPLP 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.07%)
TRG 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.06%)
UNITY 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.9%)
WAVES 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.15%)
YOUW 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
BR100 4,585 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.25%)
BR30 17,412 Decreased By -369.7 (-2.08%)
KSE100 44,924 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,727 Decreased By -21 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cervical cancer preventable, highly treatable: expert

LAHORE: Terming early detection and treatment of cervical cancer vital, Consultant in Clinical & Radiation...
Recorder Report 25 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Terming early detection and treatment of cervical cancer vital, Consultant in Clinical & Radiation Oncology at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Dr Tabinda Sadaf said on Monday that the disease is treatable and curable through proper treatment which involves surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy depending the stage of cancer.

While the month of January is marked as “Cervical Cancer Awareness Month,” Dr Tabinda Sadaf said, “We can save lives of thousands of women in Pakistan by prevention, early detection and treatment of cervical cancer, which is one of the very few cancers that can be prevented if women get vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV). Cervical cancer develops in a woman’s cervix (the entrance to the womb) and is mostly caused by different types of HPV. These types of viruses are considered to cause the cervical cells to grow uncontrollably and develop into cancerous cells.”

Commenting on the situation in Pakistan, Dr Tabinda said that the country has a population of 68.6 million women aged15 and above who are at risk of developing Cervical cancer. The morbidity and mortality rates for this type of cancer are very high, as the disease is ignored in terms of screening, prevention and vaccination, resulting in patients reporting at very advanced stages of malignancy.

Dr Tabinda further said that girls above the age of 12 should get vaccinated against HPV and protect themselves from this disease. For older women, regular screening is the best way to identify abnormal changes in the cells of the cervix at an early stage, she added.

According to her, women should not lose hope, if diagnosed with Cervical cancer. “We need to raise awareness amongst women about the importance of HPV vaccination, regular screening and the need to make treatment accessible to all patients if we hope to achieve the goal of eliminating this cancer in Pakistan,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital Cervical cancer Dr Tabinda Sadaf

Comments

Comments are closed.

Cervical cancer preventable, highly treatable: expert

Understanding with IMF: Govt set to further increase electricity base tariff

SBP maintains rate at 9.75pc on fiscal tightening

Tax Year 2019: FBR to assign taxation cases to third-party auditors

CDWP approves three projects worth Rs13bn

FCV tobacco crop: MIPs approved by ECC

AGP seeks Nawaz’s medical reports

Cases against Sharif family: Govt urges CJs to allow live telecast

Proposal of ZTBL rejected by cabinet

Govt seeks ‘zero shortage’ gas plan for next winter

PM orders resolution of issues facing SEZs

Read more stories