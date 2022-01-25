PPP Punjab starts 2nd phase of ‘Tractor Trolley March’

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Punjab carried out the second phase of tractor trolley march in five divisions, 19 districts and Tehsils of the province of Punjab on Monday.

Secretary General PPP Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza and former president PPP Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira addressed the rally at Wazirabad Chowk. They said the objective of tractor trolley march was to express solidarity with farmers as he has been deprived of bread and butter due to wrong policies of the government. It is a sorry state of affairs that farmers are unable to get urea for wheat crop.

Kaira said the PPP had overcome the scarcity of wheat in 2008 and extended subsidy to farmers despite opposition by its allies. He said the PPP would stand by the farmers today. According to him, the PPP would carry out February 27 long - march for all the depressed classes of society, as the government has failed to control inflation since day one. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would lead it from Karachi, he added.

