FBR seeks to improve its public image

Sohail Sarfraz 25 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is searching for a new slogan for improving its public image and perception.

The FBR has issued instructions to all members and director generals (DGs); Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue and Chief Collectors Custom.

In order to contribute to the positive image building of the FBR, it is worthwhile to use an appropriate slogan that embodies the soul of the organisation in terms of objectives and operational activities and also motivates the citizens towards compliance and promotion of tax culture in the country, the FBR said.

The new slogan will be used with the FBR’s logo on its web page, advertisements, letter heads, stationery, and media campaigns, etc.

Therefore, it has been decided to hold a competition among the FBR’s workforce across Pakistan for sending their entries for the suggested slogan.

The winner will receive a cash prize from the chairman FBR and a commendation certificate.

The slogan may be in English or Urdu. All entries for the contest should be forwarded to the FBR by January 31, 2022 for consideration, the FBR added.

