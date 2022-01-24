ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
ASC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.05%)
AVN 106.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.87%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.48%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
GGGL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
GGL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.26%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.3%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
PTC 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.24%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.56%)
TPLP 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.07%)
TRG 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.06%)
UNITY 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.9%)
WAVES 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.15%)
YOUW 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
BR100 4,585 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.25%)
BR30 17,412 Decreased By -369.7 (-2.08%)
KSE100 44,924 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,727 Decreased By -21 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Alpine skiing-IOC grants four extra quota places for Beijing

Reuters 24 Jan, 2022

LONDON: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has granted four extra quota places for Alpine skiers at the Beijing Winter Olympics, which are due to start next week, as some qualifying events are "under review", the IOC told Reuters on Monday.

"The International Skiing Federation (FIS) has informed the IOC that the results of some qualifying events in Alpine Skiing for (Beijing) which were held under the authority of FIS are under review," the IOC said in an emailed statement.

This investigation might lead to a change of the list of athletes already qualified, it said ahead of a deadline for entries for the Games on Monday.

"FIS has requested the IOC to increase the quota for Alpine Skiing by four. In the interest of all athletes concerned, the IOC has decided to accept the request by FIS and will grant four additional quota places in Alpine Skiing," IOC said.

Olympic chiefs urge Beijing participants to be 'extra vigilant'

New quota rules for Alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics, which is scheduled for Feb. 4-21, are supposed to make access fairer for men and women as well as historically better- and weaker-performing nations.

At previous Winter Games, competing nations had the chance to distribute some places between men and women depending on their performance that season. In 2018, a team could send up to 14 men, this year up to 11.

If the men had better results that year, more men might be sent to the Olympics, which is what often happened.

This year the overall number of alpine skiers has been cut to 306 out of which a maximum of 153 men can compete.

At the same time, more nations are set to compete, allowing quota spots for more countries with less or no medal-winning history.

"IOC has stressed to FIS the need for a comprehensive review of the relevant aspects of the Olympic qualification system in order to avoid similar issues and impacts on athletes in future Olympic Winter Games," the IOC said.

FIS did not reply to a request for comment.

International Olympic Committee Beijing Winter Olympics International Skiing Federation

Comments

1000 characters

Alpine skiing-IOC grants four extra quota places for Beijing

Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as first female SC judge of Pakistan

Advisor to PM on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar resigns

Rupee loses ground against US dollar, falls 0.14%

Player of the Year: Shaheen Shah Afridi leads Pakistan's domination of ICC awards

Taliban, Western officials hold landmark talks on food crisis

India against Pakistan's improved relationship with Afghan Taliban: Sheikh Rashid

Bitcoin tumbles to six-month low as fears of Ukraine conflict shake markets

Pakistan's Find My Doctor raises $5mn in pre-series A funding

SECP appoints Parker Russel AJS to 'conduct fraud investigation/forensic audit' of Hascol

Houthi forces threaten to 'expand operation' after UAE attack

Read more stories