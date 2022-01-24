ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Appointment of ATIR judicial members: FPSC asked to provide details of ‘low-merit’, ‘failed’ candidates

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has directed the Chairman Federal Public Service...
Sohail Sarfraz 24 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has directed the Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) to provide the complete particulars of low-merit/ failed candidates in the test/ written examination/ interview for appointment as Judicial Members (BS-21) in Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR).

It is learnt that a tax lawyer, Waheed Shahzad Butt, lodged a complaint with the PM Citizen Portal against FPSC Chairman, alleging that the FPSC is not providing crucial information to public, i.e., particulars of low-merit/ failed candidates for appointment as judicial members (BS-21) in the ATIR.

The FPSC refused to provide information on the plea of secrecy of data. Order passed by “PIC” stated that, “the word personal privacy although is not defined in the Act. The commission is; however, of the view that the sanctity of personal privacy must be attached to the information related to the person of an individual. The personal privacy include the CNIC, phone number, bank account number, address or any other information touching the family of the individual but does not include the detail of test, interview and merits of a competition or examination. The information concerning to the complete particulars of low merit/ failed candidates in the test/ written examination/ interview cannot be termed as classified or matters of private privacy rather become public record.

Waheed Shahzad’s questions were as simple as straight which should not have been refused, provided there was no violation of the merit in the appointment of Judicial Members (BS-21) in ATIR, Pakistan. Complete particulars of low merit/failed candidates in the test/written examination/interview under Case No F4-195/2018-R and Case No F4- 15/2020-R.

Transparency in the working of the governments is the essence of the enactment. Its spirit is to ensure that the people have access to the records held by the federal public bodies for making the government accountable to the people. This practice would improve the participation of the people in the public affairs aimed at reducing corruption, nepotism, misuse of authority and inefficiency in the governance. The appeal is allowed. The Chairman FPSC, Islamabad is directed to provide the complete particulars of low merit/failed candidates in the test/ written examination/ interview forthwith, PIC order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

