Women Empowerment Football Cup a pleasant breeze: Murtaza

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Sindh governments Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that holding of Women Empowerment Football Cup in Karachi is a pleasant breeze. “Women should have the opportunity to showcase their talent in every field. Platforms will be provided for girls involved in various sports,” the Administrator said this while addressing a ceremony of distribution of certificates for the final of the football match between the under-19 girls at the football ground Clifton.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that participation of girls in sports is a healthy trend. “PPP believes in women’s empowerment,” he added. He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto led Pakistan and gave confidence to women

He said that women all over the world have outstanding performance in every field. “Karachi’s colors are being restored and various tournaments and sports competitions will be held in the city,” the Administrator said.