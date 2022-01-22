ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
Five killed, several injured as Karachi battered by gusty winds

NNI 22 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: At least five people including two children lost their lives and many injured due to roof and wall collapse incidents as gusty winds battered different parts of city on Friday.

Gusty winds battered different parts of Karachi as five deaths were caused by the roof, wall collapses, and road accidents. The blustery westerly winds measured at 20-26 nautical miles uprooted trees and electricity polls besides causing road accidents, house collapses, and power outages in the city.

A boy named Farman got critically wounded in a wall collapse incident in the Orangi Town area of the metropolis. The critically injured child was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later he was taken to Jinnah Hospital. However, he succumbed to his serious injuries.

In similar incidents, a man was killed in North Nazimabad and two lost their lives in Gulbai and Gulshan-e-Maymar areas due to wall collapses. At least three people sustained injuries owing to the roof collapse of a house near Baldia’s Suparco Road, whereas, two got wounded in a road accident after their motorcycle got slipped due to strong winds at Northern Bypass. A house’s wall has collapsed in North Karachi but fortunately, no casualty was reported.

At least 2 killed as gusty winds hit Karachi

An electricity pole was uprooted in Orangi Town Sector 12, leaving a citizen injured. In another incident, the walls of the dilapidated building of a government secondary school collapsed in the Paposh Nagar area, however, no casualty was reported.

The power transmission system of K-Electric was also affected by the windstorm in Karachi due to falling trees on electricity wires and uprooted electricity poles. More than 200 feeders of K-Electric got tripped due to faults in PMTs and broken electricity wires.

The areas facing power outages included Gulistan-e-Johar, Orangi Town, Bin Qasim, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Surjani Town, Society, Baldia, Korangi, North Nazimabad, Shadman Town, North Karachi.

The Chief Meteorologist at Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfaraz said that Karachi is battered by gusty winds measured at 20 nautical miles per hour. Sardar Sarfaraz said that strong winds up to 26 nautical miles per hour were recorded in Karachi.

He said that the wind pressure will be reduced but sporadic rounds of air current from northeast or north will hit the metropolis on Saturday. The winds would also bring down temperature up to 8 to 9 degrees from Saturday night.

On the administrative end, the authorities concerned including Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), DMC, and district administration made no arrangements for removing huge hoardings and billboards installed at roads and high-rises that could cause dangerous accidents to the citizens.

