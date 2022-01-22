ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,077
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,360,019
6,54024hr
Sindh
520,415
Punjab
460,335
Balochistan
33,855
Islamabad
115,939
KPK
183,865
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BAT named ‘Global Top Employer’ for 5th year in a row

Recorder Report 22 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The parent company of Pakistan Tobacco Company, British American Tobacco Friday announced that it has been named “Global Top Employer” for the fifth year running by the Top Employers Institute.

According to an official statement of the company, the BAT is one of just 11 companies to receive “Global Top Employer” certification for 2022, which is based on an extensive review of employer practices across six HR domains and 20 topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity and inclusion, and more.

In addition to recognition as a Global Top Employer, the BAT has also been named Top Employer in 33 countries across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Top employer status recognises the BAT’s commitment to attracting the best talent, investing in its people and being a great place to work. Hae In Kim, director, Talent, Culture and Inclusion at BAT, said that being named as a Global Top Employer for the fifth year in a row is a recognition of the BAT’s inclusive, engaging culture and innovative working environment. We are continually striving to maintain a workplace where employees feel empowered and well-supported and we are delighted this has been recognised.

“Our employees are our most important asset. This has never been more apparent than during the past two years as they have continued to demonstrate remarkable resilience, commitment and flexibility despite the difficulties of the pandemic. They are powering our continued strong performance as we transform our business, he added.

The BAT is committed to building “A Better Tomorrow” by reducing the health impact of its business through providing a range of enjoyable and less risky products. Sustaining a culture where employees are encouraged to develop, grow and innovate in a diverse and inclusive environment has always been important to BAT and is playing an important role in accelerating this transformation.

David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute stated that reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organisations across the world, our global Top Employers have continued to prioritise going above and beyond to maintain their excellent people practices in the workplace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

pakistan tobacco company British American Tobacco Global Top Employer David Plink

Comments

Comments are closed.

BAT named ‘Global Top Employer’ for 5th year in a row

Covid-19 affected income of 80pc of households: ADB

$11.6m compensation for Dasu project victims approved: ECC allows export of 14 items to Afghanistan against PKR

Jul-Nov LSMI moderates to 3.26pc

21 judges contract Covid-19

Security beefed up in Islamabad after Lahore blast

Housing finance: SBP ups banks’ mandatory target

CPPA-G seeks Rs3.12 raise in Discos’ tariffs for Dec 2021

Five killed, several injured as Karachi battered by gusty winds

Justice Ayesha becomes first woman SC judge

Power supply remains stable: KE

Read more stories