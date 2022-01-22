BAT named ‘Global Top Employer’ for 5th year in a row

ISLAMABAD: The parent company of Pakistan Tobacco Company, British American Tobacco Friday announced that it has been named “Global Top Employer” for the fifth year running by the Top Employers Institute.

According to an official statement of the company, the BAT is one of just 11 companies to receive “Global Top Employer” certification for 2022, which is based on an extensive review of employer practices across six HR domains and 20 topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity and inclusion, and more.

In addition to recognition as a Global Top Employer, the BAT has also been named Top Employer in 33 countries across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Top employer status recognises the BAT’s commitment to attracting the best talent, investing in its people and being a great place to work. Hae In Kim, director, Talent, Culture and Inclusion at BAT, said that being named as a Global Top Employer for the fifth year in a row is a recognition of the BAT’s inclusive, engaging culture and innovative working environment. We are continually striving to maintain a workplace where employees feel empowered and well-supported and we are delighted this has been recognised.

“Our employees are our most important asset. This has never been more apparent than during the past two years as they have continued to demonstrate remarkable resilience, commitment and flexibility despite the difficulties of the pandemic. They are powering our continued strong performance as we transform our business, he added.

The BAT is committed to building “A Better Tomorrow” by reducing the health impact of its business through providing a range of enjoyable and less risky products. Sustaining a culture where employees are encouraged to develop, grow and innovate in a diverse and inclusive environment has always been important to BAT and is playing an important role in accelerating this transformation.

David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute stated that reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organisations across the world, our global Top Employers have continued to prioritise going above and beyond to maintain their excellent people practices in the workplace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022