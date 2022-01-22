Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 175,721 tonnes of cargo comprising 152,871 tonnes of import cargo and 22,850 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 152,871 comprised of 31,077 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 18,184 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,355 tonnes of DAP, 9,300 tonnes of Iron Ore, 9,970 tonnes of Wheat, 4,385 tonnes of Soya Bean Seed and 71,600 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 22,850 tonnes comprised of 17,497 tonnes of containerized cargo, 50 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 704 tonnes of Cement, 2,099 tonnes of Rice and 2,500 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo. As many as, 4895 containers comprising of 2280 containers import and 2615 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 972 of 20’s and 644 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 10 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 517 of 20’s and 204 of 40’s loaded containers while 76 of 20’s and 807 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours. Nearly 07 ships namely, Chem Taurus, Deneb Harmony, OS Kano 35, Al Shaffiah, Giorgos Dracopoulos, Mohar and Msc Emily II have berth at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Ru Yi Song, OOCL Genoa, Chelsea Providence, Ginga Hawk, V Glory, Genuine Venus and Hyundai Busan have sailed out from Karachi Port.

About 07 cargoes, namely Amagi Galaxy, Northern Dedication, KMYV Dehli, Izumo, Neelambari, Mol Growth and Ocean Success were likely to arrive at the port.

