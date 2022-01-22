KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (January 21, 2022).

======================================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ======================================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ======================================================================================================= M. M. M. A. Khanani Attock Refinery 2,600 155.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,600 155.95 Multiline Sec. Cnergyico PK Ltd. 56,000 7.11 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 56,000 7.11 M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Fertilizers 36 80.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36 80.95 Multiline Sec. Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 1,500 100.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 100.00 Multiline Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 19,000 50.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19,000 50.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Meezan Bank Ltd. 26 138.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 26 138.95 M. M. M. A. Khanani P.T.C.L.A 30,000 9.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 9.80 Multiline Sec. Pak. Int. Bulk Termi 109,000 8.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 109,000 8.55 M. M. M. A. Khanani Pioneer Cement 4 86.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4 86.95 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Tariq Glass 7,662,300 130.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,662,300 130.00 Alfalah Sec. Treet Corp. 500,000 39.09 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 39.09 Multiline Sec. Waves Singer 31,500 23.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 31,500 23.25 Multiline Sec. Worldcall Telecom 181,500 2.59 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 181,500 2.59 ======================================================================================================= Total Turnover 8,593,466 =======================================================================================================

