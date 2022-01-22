Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
22 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (January 21, 2022).
=======================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=======================================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=======================================================================================================
M. M. M. A. Khanani Attock Refinery 2,600 155.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,600 155.95
Multiline Sec. Cnergyico PK Ltd. 56,000 7.11
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 56,000 7.11
M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Fertilizers 36 80.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36 80.95
Multiline Sec. Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 1,500 100.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 100.00
Multiline Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 19,000 50.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19,000 50.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Meezan Bank Ltd. 26 138.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 26 138.95
M. M. M. A. Khanani P.T.C.L.A 30,000 9.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 9.80
Multiline Sec. Pak. Int. Bulk Termi 109,000 8.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 109,000 8.55
M. M. M. A. Khanani Pioneer Cement 4 86.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4 86.95
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Tariq Glass 7,662,300 130.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,662,300 130.00
Alfalah Sec. Treet Corp. 500,000 39.09
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 39.09
Multiline Sec. Waves Singer 31,500 23.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 31,500 23.25
Multiline Sec. Worldcall Telecom 181,500 2.59
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 181,500 2.59
=======================================================================================================
Total Turnover 8,593,466
=======================================================================================================
