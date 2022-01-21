ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 27 (0.59%)
BR30 17,796 Increased By 227 (1.29%)
KSE100 45,003 Increased By 176.7 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,741 Increased By 75.1 (0.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Palm eyes fifth weekly climb after overnight rise to record high

Reuters 21 Jan, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday and were set for a fifth consecutive weekly climb, after hitting a record high of 5,231 ringgit ($1,249.94) during overnight trade.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 29 ringgit, or 0.56%, to 5,216 ringgit ($1,246.80) a tonne by the midday break. For the week, it has risen 1.8% so far.

"Futures raced higher in the last two days underpinned by euphoria over Indonesia soft controls on exports," said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Palm oil looks shaky, due for deep correction

But the contract is showing signs of running out of stamina from profit taking and on adjustment to soybean oil pricing, he added.

Indonesia's plan to limit palm oil exports that has driven prices to record highs is likely to make leading importer India shift to substitute soy and sunflower oils, potentially capping the market's rally, industry officials and analysts said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-20 fell 43.1% to 626,029 tonnes from Dec. 1-20, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 1.1%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.9%, after jumping 3.5% overnight.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil looks shaky around a previous high of 5,220 ringgit per tonne. It may test a support at 5,174 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Oil Palm

