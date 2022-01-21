ANL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.85%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.61%)
ASL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.39%)
AVN 103.85 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.59%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
FNEL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.72%)
GTECH 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.72%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.42%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
PACE 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.2%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.49%)
PTC 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
SNGP 33.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
TELE 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.3%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.05 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.74%)
TREET 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
WAVES 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.99%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.21%)
YOUW 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.23%)
BR100 4,607 Increased By 21.2 (0.46%)
BR30 17,714 Increased By 144.6 (0.82%)
KSE100 44,985 Increased By 159.4 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,727 Increased By 61 (0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 21 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will charge 17 percent sales tax on the food, food stuff, and sweetmeats supplied by restaurants, bakeries, caterers, and sweetmeat shops from January 16.

The FBR has issued a circular No 07 of 2022 (Sales Tax) on the explanation of important amendment introduced in the Sales Tax Act, 1990, through Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022.

Up to January 15, the food, food stuff, and sweetmeat supplied by restaurants, bakeries, caterers, and sweetmeat shops was taxable @ 7.5 percent under serial No64 of Eighth Schedule of Sales Tax Act, 1990, with the condition that no input tax shall be adjusted.

POS system: 100pc integration of major bakeries achieved

Through the Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022 serial No 64 of eight schedule of Sales Tax Act, 1990 has been omitted; now these products shall be chargeable to tax @ 17 percent under the VAT regime.

It is further explained that services mentioned under serial No1 of the Schedule to the ICT Service Ordinance, 2001 by hotels, motels, guest houses, marriage halls, and lawns (by whatever name called) including ‘pandal’ and ‘shamina’ services, clubs including race clubs, and caterers shall continue to be chargeable to tax @ 16 percent.

The taxpayers falling in the above category at para-1 are required to charge Sales tax @ 17 percent on supply with effect from January 16, 2022, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR restaurants Sales Tax Sales Tax Act, 1990 bakeries Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022 ICT Service Ordinance, 2001

Comments

1000 characters

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

Local supply of plants, machineries: Sales tax zero-rating withdrawn

White elephant PSM: 6 parties submit SoQs

Govt revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37pc

Pharmaceutical sector: FBR says ‘no’ to ST refund at purchase stage

BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

Contempt case: IHC frames charges against ex-CJ

Saleem Ahmad made PC Chairman

5G launched in US

Newly-formed group ‘Balochistan National Army’ claims responsibility: At least three dead, 28 hurt in Lahore bomb blast

Read more stories