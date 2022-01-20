ANL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.32%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 14.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 98.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.53%)
FFL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.46%)
GGGL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.42%)
GGL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.85%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.77%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.24%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.1%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.81%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WAVES 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.66%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
YOUW 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,548 Decreased By -21.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 17,295 Decreased By -402.1 (-2.27%)
KSE100 44,539 Decreased By -294.8 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,546 Decreased By -106.1 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Australian shares end higher on gold stocks boost, banks cap gains

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

Australian shares closed higher on Thursday as upbeat results and firm bullion prices helped the gold sub-index surge 7%, although the gains were capped by banks following earnings reports from their US peers.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.1% higher at 7,342.40, snapping a two-day losing streak but still hovering near a one-month low hit in the previous session.

Gold stocks soared 7.3% in their best session since April 2020, as Northern Star Resources and Resolute Mining jumped 11.4% and 5.1%, respectively, after robust results.

Australian shares hit 1-month low on tech sell-off

Bullion prices aided gains as they steadied near a two-month high hit in the previous session.

Financials dropped 0.8% to a near one-month low, with top lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank declining 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively.

Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Argonaut, cited results from big US banks this week as a possible catalyst for weakness in domestic bank shares.

Local tech stocks fell 0.6%, tracking their Wall Street peers lower after the tech-heavy Nasdaq entered correction territory overnight.

Altium and Computershare declined 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively.

Rooney attributed the slide in tech shares to markets "moving more towards a tightening cycle with Fed's minutes," with many betting on a certain interest rate hike in March.

Australia's central bank may also start raising rates as soon as August, analysts at Westpac said, as they expect a pick-up in inflation and wage growth to outweigh the drag on economic activity from rising coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, data showed on Thursday that the country's jobless rate fell to its lowest since 2008.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.9% to 12,497.10.

