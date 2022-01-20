ANL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.63%)
ASC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.08%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
AVN 99.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.12%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.32%)
FFL 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
GGGL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.77%)
GGL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.4%)
GTECH 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.19%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 33.89 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.23%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.71%)
PTC 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
TELE 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.6%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
WAVES 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.93%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
BR100 4,558 Decreased By -12.2 (-0.27%)
BR30 17,395 Decreased By -302.2 (-1.71%)
KSE100 44,561 Decreased By -272.4 (-0.61%)
KSE30 17,562 Decreased By -90.2 (-0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia to 'fight back' against hostile states in cyber

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

SYDNEY: Australia and Britain will "fight back" against cyber attacks from China, Russia, and Iran, defence minister Peter Dutton said ahead of consultations with Britain in Sydney.

Australia's defence and foreign affairs ministers will meet with Britain's defence secretary Ben Wallace and foreign secretary Liz Truss on Friday for the annual Australia-United Kingdom Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN).

Australia and Britain would coordinate cyber sanction regimes to increase deterrence, raising the costs for hostile state activity in cyberspace, said foreign affairs minister Marise Payne, after signing an agreement on Thursday with Truss.

"Australia is committed to working with partners such as the UK to challenge malign actors who use technology to undermine freedom and democracy," Payne said in a statement.

Australia shares set to track Wall Street lower, NZ falls

Dutton said Friday's meeting would have a big focus on cyber.

"Both the UK and Australia get regular attacks from Russia and from China, Iran and other countries," he said on radio, adding they would "fight back".

Discussions will also identify areas where Australia and the Britain can work together in the Indo-Pacific region, and Australia's nuclear submarine program.

The new Aukus defence alliance with Britain and the United States, which last year prompted Australia to cancel a contract for a conventional French submarine in favour of a nuclear submarine prpgram supported by the United States and Britain, was crucial for Australia, he said.

"They are big countries and they have big military machines and are important allies and friends for us as a smaller country of only 25 million people if we are going to deter countries from aggressive behaviour," he said.

China Russia Iran Marise Payne cyberspace Peter Dutton British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Australia United Kingdom Ministerial Consultations

Comments

1000 characters

Australia to 'fight back' against hostile states in cyber

Long-awaited SME policy launched

EFS: Refinance process digitized

Oil market headed for surplus?

PM given briefing on urea

Quantum Index of LSMI rebased

Biden warns of 'disaster for Russia' if they invade Ukraine

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan govt

Extra recovery in Nov FCA: KE asked to return consumers Re0.67 per unit

Regulatory bodies: AGP urges SC to set guidelines about powers

Parliamentary form of government: Opposition vows support amid wild speculations

Read more stories