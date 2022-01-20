ANL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.55%)
ASC 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.28%)
ASL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.54%)
AVN 99.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.16%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.47%)
FFL 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-6.14%)
GGL 19.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-5.73%)
GTECH 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.51%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MLCF 33.72 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.71%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.23%)
PIBTL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.71%)
PTC 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
TELE 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.32 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
WAVES 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.93%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.07%)
YOUW 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
BR100 4,552 Decreased By -18.3 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,375 Decreased By -321.9 (-1.82%)
KSE100 44,526 Decreased By -307.8 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,543 Decreased By -108.7 (-0.62%)

Palm oil may retest support at 5,106 ringgit

The...
Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a support at 5,106 ringgit, as it faces a resistance at 5,174 ringgit per tonne.

The rise from the Jan. 14 low of 5,047 ringgit was so strong that it extended above the Jan. 13 high of 5,164 ringgit.

It could have been riding on a wave 5, the fifth wave of a five-wave cycle from 4,291 ringgit.

This wave could become a failed fifth wave, to end around 5,174 ringgit, or extend a lot to 5,366 ringgit. All depends on the behaviour of the market over the next one or two days.

Palm oil rises nearly 2pc on crude rally, Indonesian policy

A break below 5,106 ringgit may signal a completion of the wave 5.

A bearish target range of 4,982 ringgit to 5,056 ringgit will be established.

A break above 5,174 ringgit could lead to a gain into the 5,220-5,292 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the contract faces a strong resistance at 5,170 ringgit, the 261.8% projection level of an upward wave (C) from 1,939 ringgit.

The contract is supposed to retrace deeply, same as it did in October last year.

A rise above 5,220 ringgit, however, could signal an extension of the uptrend towards 5,350 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Oil Palm

