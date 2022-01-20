Chinese envoy, COAS discuss CPEC

RAWALPINDI: Chinese envoy to Pakistan, Nong Rong called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Wednesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, matters pertaining to regional security situation and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation came under discussion during the meeting. On the occasion, COAS said Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace in the region.

Chinese envoy calls on COAS, discusses Afghan peace process

The visiting dignitary thanked COAS for special measures taken for the provision of a safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability, the ISPR added.

The Chinese envoy also expressed satisfaction over progress on CPEC and reaffirmed the need for timely completion of remaining projects. Nong Rong said that Pakistan s efforts for regional stability were commendable.