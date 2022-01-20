Parliamentary form of government: Opposition vows support amid wild speculations

ISLAMABAD: As the capital is rife with rumours of a shift towards the presidential form of government, Ahsan Iqbal of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said on Wednesday that a resolution with signatures of all the opposition parties was submitted to the National Assembly Secretariat in support of the parliamentary system of government.

The resolution which, he hoped might be included on Friday’s agenda of the National Assembly, says, “the house considers the parliamentary system of government as the “foundation” of political system of the country as per the Constitution”.

Ahsan rules out any possibility of presidential system

It said that “the house resolves that the integrity and strength of the federation lies in the strengthening of the parliamentary system”.

According to the resolution, “all the democratic forces of the country consider that the solution of the country’s problems lies in the rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution and its implementation in letter and spirit”.

