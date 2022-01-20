ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
ASC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.08%)
ASL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
AVN 98.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.71%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.63%)
FFL 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
GGGL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.77%)
GGL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.37%)
GTECH 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.19%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 33.81 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.99%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PRL 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.92%)
PTC 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.6%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.07%)
YOUW 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
BR100 4,555 Decreased By -15.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 17,367 Decreased By -329.5 (-1.86%)
KSE100 44,541 Decreased By -292.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 17,554 Decreased By -97.7 (-0.55%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Parliamentary form of government: Opposition vows support amid wild speculations

Recorder Report Updated 20 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: As the capital is rife with rumours of a shift towards the presidential form of government, Ahsan Iqbal of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said on Wednesday that a resolution with signatures of all the opposition parties was submitted to the National Assembly Secretariat in support of the parliamentary system of government.

The resolution which, he hoped might be included on Friday’s agenda of the National Assembly, says, “the house considers the parliamentary system of government as the “foundation” of political system of the country as per the Constitution”.

Ahsan rules out any possibility of presidential system

It said that “the house resolves that the integrity and strength of the federation lies in the strengthening of the parliamentary system”.

According to the resolution, “all the democratic forces of the country consider that the solution of the country’s problems lies in the rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution and its implementation in letter and spirit”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly opposition Ahsan iqbal PMLN parliamentary system

