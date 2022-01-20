KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Flying Cement 30.06.2022 75.9878% - - - 11.02.2022 Company Limited Right Issue to18.02.2022 Hascol Petroleum 31.03.2021 - (897.340) (0.97) Ltd (Unconsolidated) 1stQuarter Hascol Petroleum 31.03.2021 - (936.562) (0.94) Ltd (Consolidated) 1stQuarter The Hub Power - - - - - 02.02.2022 (*) Company Limited to 04.02.2022 Hum Network Limited - - - - - 02.02.2022 (#) to 08.02.2022 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure for entitlement of Dividend already announced by the company.

(#) Book Closure for Acquisition of Shares.

