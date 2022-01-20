Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Flying Cement 30.06.2022 75.9878% - - - 11.02.2022
Company Limited Right Issue to18.02.2022
Hascol Petroleum 31.03.2021 - (897.340) (0.97)
Ltd (Unconsolidated) 1stQuarter
Hascol Petroleum 31.03.2021 - (936.562) (0.94)
Ltd (Consolidated) 1stQuarter
The Hub Power - - - - - 02.02.2022 (*)
Company Limited to 04.02.2022
Hum Network Limited - - - - - 02.02.2022 (#)
to 08.02.2022
===============================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure for entitlement of Dividend already announced by the company.
(#) Book Closure for Acquisition of Shares.
