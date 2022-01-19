European stocks waver as UK inflation accelerates

LONDON: European equities opened mixed Wednesday as UK inflation accelerated to a near 30-year peak and Germany's bond yield rose into positive territory for the first time since May 2019.

London's FTSE 100 was flat at 7,563.66 points following news that inflation hit 5.4 percent in December, sparking speculation of another Bank of England interest rate hike in February.

In the eurozone, the Frankfurt DAX was 0.3 percent lower at 15,718.21 points while the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent to 7,150.13 points.

Yields for 10-year German bonds rose past zero percent for the first time since May 2019 as surging inflation in the eurozone prompted fears of monetary tightening.