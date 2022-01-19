ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
Assets beyond means case: AC rejects acquittal plea of Qaimkhani

Recorder Report 19 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad hearing fake bank accounts case on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of former director general Parks and Horticulture, Karachi, Liaqat Ali Khan Qaimkhani in assets beyond known source of income case.

The Accountability Court-III Judge, Syed Ashgar Ali, while announcing its reserved judgment turned down acquittal application of Qaimkhani in assets beyond means case.

According to the NAB Rawalpindi, the investigation revealed that Qaimkhani joined government service in 1977 as assistant director (BPS-17) in Garden Directorate of Parks and Horticulture, and was subsequently, posted in Parks Department.

He was given the charge of deputy director in 1987 and was promoted to BPS-18 in 1990. He was promoted to BPS-19 in 1994 as his service of BPS-18 was considered from 1987, after the issuance of an order.

He was promoted to BPS-20 in 2003 and retired in 2011 as DG parks and horticulture in grade-21. The accused was interrogated by the NAB regarding his known sources of income and assets acquired by him. However, the accused did not provide details of the same.

The investigation has revealed that the total salary income earned by Qaimkhani from 1977 to 2011 has been worked out to be Rs 7,541,158. Whereas, the total income from agriculture received by the accused from 2005 to 2011 was Rs 7,420,276 including share of the agricultural income from the joint land owned by his father.

The NAB investigation further revealed that Qaimkhani purchased and renovated immovable properties in Karachi during his service period.

The value of the immovable properties is worked out at the actual purchase price; however, the current market price has subsequently increased. The accused has accumulated assets of over Rs 170 million (Rs 177,932,431) that are found beyond his known sources of income and for which he could not justify the legal sources.

During the search of Qaimkhani’s house by the teams, expensive vehicles were recovered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

