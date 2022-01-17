ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,681 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.71%)
BR30 18,739 Decreased By -518.4 (-2.69%)
KSE100 45,551 Decreased By -212.6 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,904 Decreased By -94.1 (-0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK foreign minister condemns Texas hostage-taking

AFP 17 Jan, 2022

LONDON: Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss on Sunday condemned a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas as an "act or terrorism and anti-Semitism".

And a man identifying himself as the hostage-taker's brother said in a post to Facebook that his brother had suffered from mental health problems.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Foreign Secretary Truss wrote: "My thoughts are with the Jewish community and all those affected by the appalling act in Texas.

"We stand with US in defending the rights and freedoms of our citizens against those who spread hate."

In Manchester, northwest England, Assistant Chief Constable Dominic Scally of the region's counter-terrorism team, confirmed the assailant's identity as Malik Faisal Akram.

Akram was from Blackburn, also in the northwest, said Scally.

Texas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen: FBI

"Police forces in the region will continue to liaise with their local communities, including the Jewish community, and will put in place any necessary measures to provide reassurance to them," he added.

'Mental health issues'

On the Facebook page of Blackburn's Muslim community, a man identifying himself as Gulbar, the hostage-taker's brother, said he had been shot dead.

"We would like to say that we as a family do not condone any of his actions and would like to sincerely apologize wholeheartedly to all the victims involved in the unfortunate incident," he added.

Gulbar wrote that during the incident, he had been liaising from England with law enforcement at the scene.

"Although my brother was suffering from mental health issues we were confident that he would not harm the hostages," he wrote.

But he added: "There was nothing we could have said to him or done that would have convinced him to surrender."

His family was devastated and their priority now was to get his brother's body back to Britain for his funeral.

US authorities have launched an investigation with "global reach" into a 44-year-old Akram who was killed after holding four people hostage at the synagogue.

Akram was reportedly calling for the release of a convicted terrorist known as "Lady Al-Qaeda".

The four hostages -- including a respected local rabbi, Charlie Cytron-Walker -- were all released unharmed Saturday night. After the incident, the Jewish community and US President Joe Biden renewed calls to fight anti-Semitism.

Police did not say whether the assault team killed the man or whether he killed himself.

Twitter Liz Truss Foreign Secretary Texas synagogue hostage

Comments

1000 characters

UK foreign minister condemns Texas hostage-taking

5th wave: Pakistan reports over 4,300 new cases

Uplift projects for FY 2022-23: PPP, BOT modes under govt focus

Rs41bn supplementary grant: Petroleum Div faces resistance

Cabinet to discuss 14-point agenda tomorrow

Valuation of properties: FBR has not yet notified revised rates

World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

Cummins wins Ashes and hearts with Khawaja gesture

Oil extends rally on supply tightness, Brent at more than 3-year high

Tennis star Djokovic lands in Dubai after Australia deportation

Texas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen: FBI

Read more stories