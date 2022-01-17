ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rashid says optimistic about country’s economic prospects

Zaheer Abbasi 17 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved ‘Ring Road and Express Lai Projects’ for the people of Rawalpindi, said federal Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday, adding that the country’s economic situation would start getting better after April 2022 and a good budget would be presented.

Talking to media persons after visiting Mother Child Hospital he claimed that the government is aware of the problems of the people and it is trying to deal with the problem of inflation but things would get better from April 2022 onward.

The minister added that Imran Khan is not the first one who had gone to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to bail out the economy because the country had gone to the Fund 23 times and every next programme comes with the harsher conditions simply because successive governments had failed to fix the problems of the economy.

He said that when politicians are robbers and all their designs are how to mint money, then the country’s economy always remains in trouble and IMF becomes a necessity. He said that he has never seen a politician in his life who has made efforts in paving the way for going to London than bring down the government.

Interior Minister termed that “a coterie of coward people that came to power with design to make money and acted as mafias of sugar, ghee, wheat etc.”

The minister claimed that all the four Sharif are no longer relevant in Pakistan politics and the opposition if wanted can bring vote of no confidence against the prime minister but defeat would be their fate. He predicted that number of their parliamentarians (absentee) would be further increase to 25 from 12.

He said that prime minister himself stated that the next three months are very critical and things would get better from April 2022. The government would present a people-centric budget, he added.

He said that the present government would complete its five-year term because no deal was being made with the opposition and if there was one it is now ended and now preparations are being made for local bodies’ election in the country. Replying to questions, he said that he had no information ‘as I had earlier stated that finance bill would be passed it has been passed’.

He said that on 23rd March, number of people in the march would greater than their long rallies and warned that they would be given free hand as long as they would adhere to rule and law of the land. The minister also ruled out in-house change and stated that minor things and clashes are essence of democracy and are part of the parties.

He said that death toll of Murree tragedy would have been greater to 30 40 instead of 23 if he had not moved ranger and other forces to the areas for rescue of the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PM Imran Khan Shaikh Rashid Ahmed Govt of Pakistan Pakistan economic situation ‘Ring Road and Express Lai Projects’ people of Rawalpindi

Comments

Comments are closed.

Rashid says optimistic about country’s economic prospects

Rs41bn supplementary grant: Petroleum Div faces resistance

Cabinet to discuss 14-point agenda tomorrow

UK govt to cut funding for BBC: Mail

Taliban fighters pepper spray women protesters?

Valuation of properties: FBR not yet notified revised rates

Texas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen: FBI

Doctor dies as Covid positivity ratio soars to 40pc in Karachi

Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022 enforced

Pakistan condemns harassment, illegal arrests in IIOJK

Non-traditional exports increased 60% in 4 months, says Razak Dawood

Read more stories