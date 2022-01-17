Rashid says optimistic about country’s economic prospects

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved ‘Ring Road and Express Lai Projects’ for the people of Rawalpindi, said federal Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday, adding that the country’s economic situation would start getting better after April 2022 and a good budget would be presented.

Talking to media persons after visiting Mother Child Hospital he claimed that the government is aware of the problems of the people and it is trying to deal with the problem of inflation but things would get better from April 2022 onward.

The minister added that Imran Khan is not the first one who had gone to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to bail out the economy because the country had gone to the Fund 23 times and every next programme comes with the harsher conditions simply because successive governments had failed to fix the problems of the economy.

He said that when politicians are robbers and all their designs are how to mint money, then the country’s economy always remains in trouble and IMF becomes a necessity. He said that he has never seen a politician in his life who has made efforts in paving the way for going to London than bring down the government.

Interior Minister termed that “a coterie of coward people that came to power with design to make money and acted as mafias of sugar, ghee, wheat etc.”

The minister claimed that all the four Sharif are no longer relevant in Pakistan politics and the opposition if wanted can bring vote of no confidence against the prime minister but defeat would be their fate. He predicted that number of their parliamentarians (absentee) would be further increase to 25 from 12.

He said that prime minister himself stated that the next three months are very critical and things would get better from April 2022. The government would present a people-centric budget, he added.

He said that the present government would complete its five-year term because no deal was being made with the opposition and if there was one it is now ended and now preparations are being made for local bodies’ election in the country. Replying to questions, he said that he had no information ‘as I had earlier stated that finance bill would be passed it has been passed’.

He said that on 23rd March, number of people in the march would greater than their long rallies and warned that they would be given free hand as long as they would adhere to rule and law of the land. The minister also ruled out in-house change and stated that minor things and clashes are essence of democracy and are part of the parties.

He said that death toll of Murree tragedy would have been greater to 30 40 instead of 23 if he had not moved ranger and other forces to the areas for rescue of the people.

