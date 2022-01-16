Customs foils bid to bring in weapons from Afghanistan

KARACHI: Customs Enforcement Peshawar on Saturday foiled an attempt to smuggle huge cache of weapons within the country from Afghanistan.

According to the details, the action was taken on an intel, which revealed that some unscrupulous persons were planning to bring huge cache of weapons from Afghanistan. Reacting on this information, the Customs Enforcement Peshawar has mounted stiff vigilance at border area that led the recovery of large quantity of rifles at Check Post Mattani.

The value of the seized weapons is estimated to around Rs 30 to 35 million.

Consequent upon the recovery, the driver has been taken into custody. Further investigation is in progress. Customs sources said that the department was in close contact with security agencies and the custody of the weapons would be transferred to the army after legal formalities are completed.

