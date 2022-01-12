ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China suspends more US flights, further cutting access

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

BEIJING/WASHINGTON: China ordered on Wednesday the suspension of six more US flights in coming weeks after a surge in passengers testing positive for COVID-19, rising to 70 cancellations mandated this year in a schedule that had already been cut back drastically.

The aviation regulator said it would suspend two additional United Airlines flights from San Francisco to Shanghai, after seven passengers tested positive on a recent flight.

It will also suspend four China Southern Airlines flights from Los Angeles to Guangzhou from the week of Jan. 31, a move that would also affect return flights in February.

Before the latest cancellations, three US airlines and four Chinese carriers were operating about 20 flights a week between the countries, well below the figure of more than 100 per week before the pandemic.

Airlines for America, a trade group representing United, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and others, said US carriers "are concerned about the implications of a disruption and are continuing to assess the impact to operations. We are in communication with the US and Chinese governments to identify a path forward that minimizes impact to travellers."

The US Transportation Department did not immediately comment.

Over 6,000 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel

China has been suspending routes with other countries as well. On Wednesday it suspended a total of six flights from France and Canada.

But the number of US flights being scrapped has surged since December, as infections caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant soar to record highs in the United States.

Beijing and Washington have sparred over air services since the start of the pandemic. In August, the US Department of Transportation limited four flights from Chinese carriers to 40% passenger capacity for four weeks after Beijing imposed identical limits on four United Airlines flights.

China has all but shut its borders to travellers, cutting total international flights to just 200 a week, or 2% of pre-pandemic levels, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said in September.

What is effectively a zero-COVID-19 policy has curbed any wide spread in China, where it first emerged two years ago, but has also made the country vulnerable to further economic disruptions as it scrambles to limit local flare-ups, analysts say.

Last week, Hong Kong, a major transport hub, announced a two-week ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including Britain and the United States.

Travellers, including overseas Chinese trying to get home, have had to scramble for expensive tickets, if they can find them at all.

On Wednesday, a search of China's popular Trip.com, showed almost no direct flights from the United States to China were available for the rest of January.

For February, Delta's weekly Seattle-Shanghai flight on Tuesdays was selling for about 40,000 yuan ($6,285).

"Now going back to China is like a Mission Impossible. More and more flights are being suspended," an annoyed Chinese user of social media platform Weibo posted on Tuesday.

US airlines US flights United Airlines flights China Southern Airlines flights

Comments

1000 characters

China suspends more US flights, further cutting access

IMF's Georgieva says rate hikes to combat inflation could deepen global economic divergence

PM Imran visits ISI headquarters, briefed on national security, Afghanistan

Despite Covid, Pakistan’s economic fundamentals remained stable, says Baqir

Pakistan's Regal Automobile Industries looks to raise Rs800mn through IPO

Pakistan's rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Accountability court declares Shehbaz's daughter, son-in-law proclaimed absconders

US consumer prices rose 7% in 2021, fastest pace since June 1982: govt

KSE-100 ends with trimmed gains, unable to sustain 46,000 level

Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan

Ramiz Raja to propose quadrangular series to revive Pakistan-India cricket

Read more stories