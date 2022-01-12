ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Accountability court declares Shehbaz's daughter, son-in-law proclaimed absconders

  • Also issues lifetime arrest warrants
BR Web Desk 12 Jan, 2022

An accountability court declared on Wednesday Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter and son-in-law proclaimed absconders, Aaj News reported.

During the hearing, the court took up a graft case involving the Punjab Power Development Authority and other government bodies. It issued lifetime arrest warrants of Rabia Imran, daughter of Opposition Leader and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President, and Ali Imran while ordering to seize their properties.

The court said that their arrest warrants will remain applicable unless Rabia and Imran are apprehended.

The couple earlier declared them proclaimed offenders in the Saaf Pani Company case.

Money-laundering reference: Shehbaz, son, others to be indicted again; Nusrat joins trial

As per the money laundering reference, illegal assets worth Rs 3.3 billion had been identified so far owned by Hamza, his brother Suleman and their father Shehbaz. In the money-laundering reference, total 20 persons had been nominated including four approvers - Yasir Mushtaq, Muhammad Mushtaq, Shahid Rafiq and Aftab Mahmood.

The main suspects are Shehbaz's wife Nusrat Shehbaz, his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz (absconder), his daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

The reference mainly accused Shehbaz of being beneficiary of assets held in the name of his family members and benamidars who had no sources to acquire such assets. It said the family members and benamidars of Shehbaz's family received fake foreign remittances of billions in their personal bank accounts.

The reference further said family of Shehbaz failed to justify the sources of funds used for acquisition of assets.

Shehbaz Sharif accountability court PMLN

Comments

1000 characters

Accountability court declares Shehbaz's daughter, son-in-law proclaimed absconders

Covid-19: Pakistan logs over 2,000 new cases for the first time since September

Despite Covid, Pakistan’s economic fundamentals remained stable, says Baqir

Pakistan's Regal Automobile Industries looks to raise Rs800mn through IPO

Pakistan's rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan

Ramiz Raja to propose quadrangular series to revive Pakistan-India cricket

Mercedes-Benz to assemble its EQS electric luxury sedan in India

Erdogan says will lower Turkish prices soon as possible

Infant milk, bread: Govt will urge IMF to be flexible: Tarin

Read more stories