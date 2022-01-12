Accountability court declares Shehbaz's daughter, son-in-law proclaimed absconders

An accountability court declared on Wednesday Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter and son-in-law proclaimed absconders, Aaj News reported.

During the hearing, the court took up a graft case involving the Punjab Power Development Authority and other government bodies. It issued lifetime arrest warrants of Rabia Imran, daughter of Opposition Leader and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President, and Ali Imran while ordering to seize their properties.

The court said that their arrest warrants will remain applicable unless Rabia and Imran are apprehended.

The couple earlier declared them proclaimed offenders in the Saaf Pani Company case.

Money-laundering reference: Shehbaz, son, others to be indicted again; Nusrat joins trial

As per the money laundering reference, illegal assets worth Rs 3.3 billion had been identified so far owned by Hamza, his brother Suleman and their father Shehbaz. In the money-laundering reference, total 20 persons had been nominated including four approvers - Yasir Mushtaq, Muhammad Mushtaq, Shahid Rafiq and Aftab Mahmood.

The main suspects are Shehbaz's wife Nusrat Shehbaz, his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz (absconder), his daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

The reference mainly accused Shehbaz of being beneficiary of assets held in the name of his family members and benamidars who had no sources to acquire such assets. It said the family members and benamidars of Shehbaz's family received fake foreign remittances of billions in their personal bank accounts.

The reference further said family of Shehbaz failed to justify the sources of funds used for acquisition of assets.