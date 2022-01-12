KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Ltd 11-01-2022 11:00 Zil Limited 12-01-2022 11:00 Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 13-01-2022 12:30 Rupali Polyester Ltd 14-01-2022 10:30 The Hub Power Company Ltd 18-01-2022 10:00 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 21-01-2022 10:30 Clover Pakistan Ltd 21-01-2022 15:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30 =========================================================

