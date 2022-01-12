Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
12 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Ltd 11-01-2022 11:00
Zil Limited 12-01-2022 11:00
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Ltd 13-01-2022 12:30
Rupali Polyester Ltd 14-01-2022 10:30
The Hub Power Company Ltd 18-01-2022 10:00
Fauji Fertilizer
Bin Qasim Ltd 21-01-2022 10:30
Clover Pakistan Ltd 21-01-2022 15:00
Unilever Pakistan
Foods Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30
=========================================================
