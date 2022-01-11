JGB yields track firmer US peers despite BOJ's auction outcome

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Tuesday, tracking firmer moves on US Treasury yields overnight that helped outweigh relatively strong outcome of the Bank of Japan's bond buying operations.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.145% and the 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.525%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.715%.

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield rose to its highest level in almost two years overnight, as investors increasingly expect the Federal Reserve will begin its tightening policy with an interest rate hike as soon as March.

Traders digested strong outcome the Bank of Japan's bond buying operations for the debt with maturities with one to three years, while bonds with longer maturities had a moderately solid result, a market participant said.

The 40-year JGB yield was flat at 0.755%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.080%, while the five-year yield rose one basis point to minus 0.035%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.20 point to 150.77, with a trading volume of 31,904 lots.