ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.09%)
BR30 19,641 Decreased By -21.6 (-0.11%)
KSE100 45,707 Decreased By -180.4 (-0.39%)
KSE30 17,988 Decreased By -90 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
JGB yields track firmer US peers despite BOJ's auction outcome

Reuters 11 Jan 2022

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Tuesday, tracking firmer moves on US Treasury yields overnight that helped outweigh relatively strong outcome of the Bank of Japan's bond buying operations.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.145% and the 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.525%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.715%.

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield rose to its highest level in almost two years overnight, as investors increasingly expect the Federal Reserve will begin its tightening policy with an interest rate hike as soon as March.

Traders digested strong outcome the Bank of Japan's bond buying operations for the debt with maturities with one to three years, while bonds with longer maturities had a moderately solid result, a market participant said.

The 40-year JGB yield was flat at 0.755%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.080%, while the five-year yield rose one basis point to minus 0.035%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.20 point to 150.77, with a trading volume of 31,904 lots.

