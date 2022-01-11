ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Mini-budget’: JI chief steps up criticism of PTI govt

Recorder Report 11 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has lambasted government for going ahead with its IMF-proposed ‘mini-budget’, vowing to resist the supplementary finance bill within and outside the parliament.

The government must stop burdening poverty-stricken masses massive taxation, he said in a statement issued from here on Monday.

The poor people, he added, were already paying heavy taxes while exemptions of Rs4 trillion were available to influential people. The PTI, he said, made a complete surrender before the IMF and formed economic policies on the direction of the international lending agency.

Reacting over National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf confession that Pakistan’s foreign polices is still under US influence, he said the JI for over the years had been telling this to the nation. He said the rulers should have taken measures of self-reliance, built national consensus on economy, bring into tax net the influential people to get rid of Washington.

But, he said, the successive governments in Pakistan had shown no interest to put the country on track. Their focus, he added, remained on looting the resources and stashing their money in foreign banks. That was why, he said, the country needed honest and dedicated leadership instead of three tested parties.

Sirajul Haq held the government responsible for Murree tragedy, saying the sheer negligence on the part of administration was one of the main reasons behind the deaths of dozens of innocent people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF Moeed Yusuf PTI govt Sirajul Haq mini budget

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Mini-budget’: JI chief steps up criticism of PTI govt

Import of vehicles, other items: Cabinet to approve duties’ rationalization

Foreign income assets, liabilities: SC suspends SHC verdict

Dawood wants continued support for exports

Senate body rejects key proposals of Finance Bill

Proposed Finance Bill: There will be ‘some’ inflation: Tarin

Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

Large ministries, divisions: Cabinet discusses possibility of initiating hybrid system

Taliban FM meets son of ‘Lion of Panjshir’ in Iran

China offers Kazakhstan security support

Top TTP fugitive killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories