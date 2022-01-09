All Pakistanis safe in Kazakhstan: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office said that it is in close contact with Pakistan’s mission in Kazakhstan with regard to providing all possible assistance to Pakistani community following violent protests erupted in the central Asian country against hikes in fuel prices. In a statement, the Foreign Office said that it has been in close contact with the Pakistan Embassy in Kazakhstan

with a view to providing all possible assistance to the Pakistani community residing there and the embassy has reported that all Pakistanis are safe. It stated that the Pakistan Embassy has established “Help Desks” in Nursultan and Almaty to facilitate Pakistanis requiring emergency services (http:// pakembkazakhstan.org/).

Security forces kill 'dozens' in Kazakhstan unrest

The contact details of the Help Desks are as under: Nursultan: Altaf Hussain (Deputy Head of Mission, Nursultan) Phone No. +77753712102; while in Almaty: Muhammad Farooque (Trade & Investment Counsellor, Almaty), Phone No. +77004488032, and Mohsin Rashid (Consular Attaché), Phone No. +77026572163.

“All Pakistanis living in Kazakhstan have been advised to restrict unnecessary movement and remain in close contact with the Embassy in case of any emergency,” it added.

