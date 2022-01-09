ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
Murree tragedy: Bilawal asks govt to begin rescue services for tourists urgently

Recorder Report 09 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto has said that the entire nation was saddened over the unfortunate incident in Murree as he expressed sorrow over the demise of people.

He extended his condolence to the bereaved families of the ill-fated tourists, saying that the whole country was in a state of shock of the tragic incident.

“It would have been better had the administration informed the tourists about the weather situation in Murree. The administration should immediately begin rescue services for the tourists,” he added.

He was chairing a meeting of members and office-bearers of PPP Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) at Bilawal House on Saturday. He urged the participants to ensure relief activities in the calamity-hit areas of Murree. Participants of the meeting also offered fateha for those who lost their lives in snowfall.

The delegation briefed the party chairman about the preparations for Feb 27 long march. Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal said the Feb 27 long march is the continuity of protests launched by the party against inflation. He said the PPP has organized public through organized protests countrywide while the party also ensured an effective opposition of the government in the parliament.

According to him, the people have stood up against the government and the protests would end after removal of the government.

In a separate message, Bilawal has extended his best wishes to Justice Ayesha Malik for her elevation to the apex court of the country, saying that it is a welcoming development in the history of the country that a woman has been appointed as judge of the Supreme Court. It would build the image of Pakistan across the globe; he hoped and added that it would also open up doors of growth for women in Pakistan. According to him, it would also lead to provision of equal opportunities to women in the country.

Meanwhile, Bilawal also made a telephone to column writer and analysts Habib Akram to express his condolence over the death of his son. He made another call to journalist and analyst Mehmal Sarfraz to condole over the death of her father.

Bilawal also visited Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani at his residence to condole the death of his mother in law.

