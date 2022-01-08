ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI funding case: Shehbaz demands ‘legal’ action against PM

Recorder Report 08 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has demanded legal action and daily court proceedings against Imran Khan after a report of the election commission’s scrutiny committee and said that the PTI hid millions of rupees.

“A person who hides facts, steals and lies, cannot hold constitutional, government or political office,” the PML-N president said in a statement shared by the PML-N on Twitter.

“If the law can apply to a popular leader like Nawaz Sharif, why not Imran Niazi,” asked Shehbaz. He said, “If a Panama Papers JIT can be formed against Nawaz Sharif, and can be overseen by the honourable judges of the Supreme Court, then why can this not be done for Imran Niazi?”

The opposition leader said that under the Constitution of Pakistan and its laws, no thief can be a Prime Minister. “Imran Niazi, who has been proven a thief and a liar under the law, must resign,” he added.

Shehbaz said that the Constitution, law and political code of conduct dictates that PM Imran Khan should step down from office. “The ECP’s scrutiny committee has said that Imran Niazi is neither honest nor trustworthy,” he added.

The PML-N president demanded that a probe be initiated against PM Imran Khan and his case be heard on a daily basis like that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said equal treatment under the Constitution and law is a fundamental tenet of Pakistan’s laws. “The ECP’s scrutiny committee has charged Imran Niazi and his party under the law,” he said. He said the country is operating “without a (real) Prime Minister”, and is being governed under a “constitutional and legal vacuum. Under the law and Constitution, Imran Niazi cannot decide on the country’s affairs.”

Shehbaz also demanded a review of the deal with the International Monetary Fund and the supplementary finance bill. He also called for all those named in ECP’s report to resign, and for legal action “without delay” against four PTI employees, as well all others involved in accepting foreign funding for the party.

Shehbaz said he will “speak to the Opposition” regarding “grave constitutional vacuum” that the ECP’s findings have led to. “All parties and workers that have faith in the Constitution and the law will have to play their part in bringing Pakistan out of this constitutional vacuum,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif Opposition leader PMLN PTI funding case

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

PTI funding case: Shehbaz demands ‘legal’ action against PM

Karachi: Door-to-door drive to vaccinate women being launched

No stress on prices of urea: Rs400bn subsidy provided to agri sector: minister

National ST Return launched: Tarin issues warning: taxes must be paid to avoid legal action

Rs343bn levy ‘negotiated’: FPCCI questions IMF’s conditionality

Country maintaining growth trajectory: Dawood

SBP Amendment Act: NAB, FIA to have powers to probe SBP officials?

No action of NCOC can be challenged at any forum: SAPM

Banks, accountholders: SBP extends Covid-19 relaxations till June 30th

Revised Circular Debt Management Plan: Additional financial cost surcharge for payment of markup proposed

Cryptocurrency: FIA detects Rs100bn online fraud?

Read more stories