Pakistan
Ex-circulation assistant of BR passes away
KARACHI: Syed Iqbal Hussain, former circulation assistant, Business Recorder, passed away on Friday due to cardiac...
08 Jan 2022
KARACHI: Syed Iqbal Hussain, former circulation assistant, Business Recorder, passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest. He was 83. Iqbal joined Business Recorder in 1965 and left the organisation in 2020. He leaves behind wife and three daughters to mourn his death.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.