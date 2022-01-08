Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
08 Jan 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries
Ltd 11/01/2022 16:00
Zil Limited 12/01/2022 11:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 13/01/2022 12:30
Clover Pakistan Ltd 21/01/2022 15:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 28/02/2022 14:30
=========================================================
