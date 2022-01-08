KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Ltd 11/01/2022 16:00 Zil Limited 12/01/2022 11:00 Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 13/01/2022 12:30 Clover Pakistan Ltd 21/01/2022 15:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 28/02/2022 14:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022