Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
08 Jan 2022
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Imperial Limited 07.01.2022 11.00 Annual Accounts Meeting in
Friday A.M. for the period ended Progress
September 30, 2021
==========================================================================================
