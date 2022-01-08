Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
08 Jan 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Adam Sugar Mills Ltd 30.09.2021 20% (F) 195.674 11.32 28.01.2022 18.01.2022
Year End 10.00.A.M. To
AGM 28.01.2022
Chenab Limited 30.06.2017 Nil (992.228) (8.63) - -
Year End
Chenab Limited 30.06.2018 Nil (281.858) (2.45)
- Year End
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd 28.01.2022 22.01.2022 (*)
04.30.P To
AGM 28.01.2022
===============================================================================================================
Indication: Indication: (*) Book Closure for entitlement of 10% Bonus Shares already announced by Company.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
