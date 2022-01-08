KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Adam Sugar Mills Ltd 30.09.2021 20% (F) 195.674 11.32 28.01.2022 18.01.2022 Year End 10.00.A.M. To AGM 28.01.2022 Chenab Limited 30.06.2017 Nil (992.228) (8.63) - - Year End Chenab Limited 30.06.2018 Nil (281.858) (2.45) - Year End Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd 28.01.2022 22.01.2022 (*) 04.30.P To AGM 28.01.2022 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: Indication: (*) Book Closure for entitlement of 10% Bonus Shares already announced by Company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022