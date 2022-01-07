ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report 07 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f.       Trading          Payment/Ren.           Discount
==================================================================================================
Feroze 1888 Mills Limited     08-12-2021         30-12-2021         06-01-2022       Prem. 60.00/-
Husein Sugar Mills Limited
-Preference Right             23-12-2021         14-01-2022         21-01-2022                  /-
Unity Foods Limited           23-12-2021         14-01-2022         21-01-2022       Prem. 17.00/-
==================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

