ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,646 Decreased By -38.3 (-0.82%)
BR30 19,478 Decreased By -738.4 (-3.65%)
KSE100 45,172 Decreased By -236.1 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,798 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares drop 2.8% as Fed hints at tightening

AFP 06 Jan 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks plunged more than 2.8 percent on Thursday over rekindled speculation that the US Federal Reserve may start tightening monetary policy sooner than expected.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gave up 2.88 percent, or 844.29 points, at 28,487.87, while the broader Topix index lost 2.07 percent, or 42.26 points, to 1,997.01.

The dollar stood at 115.85 yen, off from 116.04 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Japanese shares began the day with falls "after US shares dropped following minutes of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting that prompted expectations the Fed will accelerate the normalisation of monetary policy," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

The Fed's minutes from its December policy meeting showed central bankers saying "it may become warranted to increase the federal funds rate sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated."

It triggered US yields to rise and Wall Street to sag, weighing on the Tokyo market, SMBC Nikko Securities said in a note.

Market players were shifting their focus to the US earnings season starting next week, which could provide clues to Japanese corporate performances.

Among major Tokyo shares, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 4.89 percent to 60,880 yen after the firm reported falling December sales due to warm weather.

Sony Group plunged 6.89 percent to 14,455 yen after two days of rallies, and after it announced on Wednesday it would explore entering the rapidly growing electric vehicle market.

Toyota gave up earlier gains and ended down 0.33 percent at 2,284.5 yen, as did Honda, which fell 0.23 percent to 3,408 yen.

High-tech investor SoftBank Group lost 0.89 percent at 5,372 yen, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest dropped 4.43 percent at 10,780 yen.

Tokyo stocks

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares drop 2.8% as Fed hints at tightening

Pulses, rice, eggs, chicken: Hike in prices blamed on seasonal factors

SBP cuts realization period for exporters by 60 days

Roosevelt Hotel New York: ECC directs Aviation Div to plan refinancing of $142m

ECC approves import of 50,000MT of urea from China

FY23 budget: Remaining GST exemptions to be withdrawn: FBR chief

Educational institutions in Punjab to reopen tomorrow: Murad Raas

Passage of money bill: Senate panel concerned at ‘after-effects’

H1 trade deficit widens 106.4pc to $25.48bn YoY

Bitcoin, ether near multi-month lows following hawkish Fed minutes

High urea, DAP prices: Country seen missing Rabi crops’ targets

Read more stories