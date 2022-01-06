SINGAPORE: Palm oil may drop to 4,956 ringgit per tonne, due to the completion of a five-wave cycle from 4,668 ringgit.

Even though it is generally difficult to pinpoint the peak of the wave 5, there is a strong indication that this wave may end below a resistance at 5,094 ringgit.

The bottom of the wave iv at 4,956 ringgit works as the first target and the 61.8% retracement of 4,865 ringgit the second.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.