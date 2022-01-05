ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,666 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.11%)
BR30 20,156 Increased By 64.8 (0.32%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -142.1 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,805 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia end-Dec palm oil stocks seen at 5-month low as output plunges

Reuters 05 Jan 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of December likely shrunk to their lowest in five months, squeezed by a slump in production, a Reuters survey showed on Wednesday.

Stocks at the world's second-largest producer are forecast to fall 4.9% from the previous month to 1.73 million tonnes, according to the median estimate of ten planters, traders and analysts polled by Reuters.

Production is pegged to plunge 8.6% to 1.49 million tonnes, the lowest since March, as severe flooding across the country disrupted harvesting activities.

"The extent of the damage done by the recent floods in Peninsular Malaysia has further stretched the output capacity of the plantations and estates," said Lee Toong Huang, General Manager of Kwantas Oil.

Exports are seen declining 4.9% to 1.4 million tonnes, in line with cargo surveyors' estimates.

Weak output is set to support prices as plantations enter the seasonal low production in the first quarter of 2022, while exports are expected to remain subdued due to high prices, said William Simadiputra, analyst at DBS Vickers Securities in Jakarta.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release official data on Jan. 10.

Oil Palm

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysia end-Dec palm oil stocks seen at 5-month low as output plunges

Spread of Omicron: Pakistan logs close to 900 Covid-19 cases, highest since October

UNSC commitment of a UN-supervised plebiscite remains unfulfilled: PM

Swelling import bill: Covid-19 vaccine purchase identified as primary reason

Proposed transaction of Discos: PC fails to hire financial advisers

Tarin lays copy of ‘mini-budget’ in Senate amid uproar

Effective Jan 1: GST on POL products increased

Two IPPs serve payment notices to govt

Withdrawal of textile policy termed ‘deadliest U-turn’

4 new assets to be added to Sukuk structure: Rs300-400bn borrowing from IB sector to bridge fiscal deficit

Digital mode of payment: Deadline extended to Jan 31st

Read more stories