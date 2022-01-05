NHMP claims reduction in accidents in 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) have claimed reduction in accidents, recovered 83 stolen cars, 110 lost children were reunited and 1.1 million people were provided help during 2021.

In compliance with the directions of Inspector General Inam Ghani, annual report for the Year 2021 has been prepared and issued by the NHMP.

The report highlighted that the NHMP is proficiently deployed on 4,311 kms of motorways and highways all across the country.

According to the report, the department is maintaining corruption-free regime and making all-out efforts to ensure enforcement of National Highways Safety Ordinance (NHSO)-2000 in an efficient manner.

The main objective of the NHMP is to ensure safety and security of commuters and maintain free flow of traffic on the national highways and motorways. Provision of immediate assistance to the commuters under distress and to provide road safety education are hallmarks of the NHMP. The NHMP is managing to provide best services within available resources. Major services of NHMP include Toll Free Helpline 130, Driver’s Licensing Authority, travel advisory and feedback and complaints portals, FM-95 Radio and Mobile Education Units.

According to details, during 2021, NHMP provided assistance to 1,124,529 distressed commuters, 22,411,392 commuters were briefed regarding traffic rules. At least 324,142 road safety booklets and 2,513,782 pamphlets/leaflets were distributed among people belonging to all walks of life.

Moreover, HelpLine-130 provided assistance and guidance to over 2.6 million distressed travelers.

Furthermore, the NHMP Driving Licensing Authority issued 46,344 driving licenses in various categories to successful aspirants after thorough scrutiny of record and appraisal of driving skills and capabilities.

The NHMP also recovered 83 stolen/snatched vehicles, which were later on handed over to their real owners, 110 missing and ran away children were reunited with their families and seven abductees were rescued from the clutches of kidnappers.

In addition, the officers of the NHMP bravely arrested 139 dangerous suspects wanted in various cases, these culprits were handed over to the concerned district police for further legal proceedings. At least 70 illegal weapons along with 61 magazines, 1,163 live rounds of ammunition, 130 kg drugs, and 321 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects and handed over to the local police.

A significant reduction in fatal and non-fatal accidents is noticed during 2021 on motorways and highways.

A number of important steps have been taken to resolve the issues faced by the NHMP personnel to bring positive changes in the organisation.

Special attention and efforts of the Inspector General Inam Ghani resulted in recruitment of 427 officers, whereas, 227 officers have been promoted to next ranks. 30 technical staff members were given the long awaited benefit of promotion, establishment of the National Repository of Driving Licenses and Performance Audit Automation System, procurement of body-worn cameras and development of PSV Management System, vehicle tracking system in fleet of the NHMP, formulation of Police Executive Board and issuance of three additional non-commercial licenses of FM radio from the PEMRA for three different cities across the country are some important figures mentioned in the report. Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan (M-14), Swat Expressway and Lahore-Sialkot Motorway have been taken over for enforcement of traffic rules during 2021.

