ANL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.76%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.71%)
ASL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
AVN 100.95 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (4.61%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FFL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.59%)
FNEL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.78%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
GGL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
KOSM 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.25%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.29%)
PIBTL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
PRL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.62%)
PTC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
TELE 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.46%)
TPL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
TPLP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.72%)
TREET 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.24%)
TRG 122.82 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.95%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
WAVES 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.87%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 53.5 (1.16%)
BR30 19,962 Increased By 473.8 (2.43%)
KSE100 45,228 Increased By 341.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 17,781 Increased By 134.6 (0.76%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
NY coffee may retest support at $2.2205

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

SINGAPORE: New York March coffee may retest a support at $2.2205 per lb, a break below which could cause fall into $2.1570-$2.1810 range.

The contract has briefly pierced below $2.2125, the 100% projection level of a downtrend from $2.4160.

Chances are this trend could extend into $2.1350-$2.1645 range.

The trend has been well controlled by a set of projection levels on the rise from $1.8485.

The support at $2.2205 triggered a moderate bounce which may end around $2.2520.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Coffee

