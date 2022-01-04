NY coffee may retest support at $2.2205

SINGAPORE: New York March coffee may retest a support at $2.2205 per lb, a break below which could cause fall into $2.1570-$2.1810 range.

The contract has briefly pierced below $2.2125, the 100% projection level of a downtrend from $2.4160.

Chances are this trend could extend into $2.1350-$2.1645 range.

The trend has been well controlled by a set of projection levels on the rise from $1.8485.

The support at $2.2205 triggered a moderate bounce which may end around $2.2520.

