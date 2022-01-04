ANL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.76%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.71%)
ASL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.28%)
AVN 100.80 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.46%)
BOP 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
CNERGY 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FFL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.45%)
FNEL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.62%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
GGL 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
GTECH 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.25%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.29%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
PRL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.55%)
PTC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
TELE 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.77%)
TPL 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.06%)
TPLP 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
TREET 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.03%)
TRG 122.82 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.95%)
UNITY 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.41%)
WAVES 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.35%)
YOUW 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 52.8 (1.15%)
BR30 19,969 Increased By 480.3 (2.46%)
KSE100 45,210 Increased By 323.5 (0.72%)
KSE30 17,777 Increased By 130.6 (0.74%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares open higher on new year trade

AFP 04 Jan 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened 2022 on an upbeat note Tuesday, after US shares also advanced on their first trading day of the year.

The Nikkei 225 rose 1.01 percent, or 291.01 points, to 29,082.72 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.88 percent, or 18.19 points, to 2,010.52.

The dollar stood at 115.31 yen, slightly off from 115.47 yen in New York overnight.

Tokyo reopened for the first trading day of the year after the Dow and S&P 500 on Wall Street ended at records Monday with investors cheering Apple's valuation climbing to $3 trillion.

The pandemic and inflation continue to pose risks going forward, but expectations for bright corporate earnings should help drive up the Tokyo market through the year, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"We expect the Tokyo market to test its upside as we move through the year," the brokerage said.

"We see a lot of profoundly uncertain factors ahead, such as new coronavirus variants, (potential) rate hikes and inflation.

"But Japan Inc is steadily regaining its strength and ability to earn profits again even amid the pandemic," and share prices should reflect that, Okasan said.

The brokerage said it was "probable" that the market would remain lukewarm for several months until new annual corporate earnings outlooks become clear.

"We expect the market to test its upside especially in the latter half of the year" when investors should have clearer pictures of the outlook for corporate earnings in the year, Okasan said.

Among major shares, Sony Group jumped 2.42 percent to 14,825 yen. SoftBank Group firmed 0.70 percent to 5,472 yen.

Toyota roared 3.21 percent to 2,173 yen.

Chipmaker Murata Manufacturing added 1.23 percent to 9,270 yen while Advantest, a major producer of testing kits for semiconductors, jumped 3.12 percent to 11,240 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group firmed 0.85 percent to 630.2 yen.

But Fast Retailing, which operates Uniqlo, slipped 1.21 percent to 64,520 yen.

Tokyo stocks

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares open higher on new year trade

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

China central bank launches digital yuan wallet apps for Android, iOS

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

Turkish lira weakens as inflation soars to highest in Erdogan era

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Nepra may grant KE quarterly tariff hike of Rs4.80

Pakistan's startups in 2021: $350mn raised across 81 deals

Read more stories