ANL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.72%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.28%)
AVN 99.29 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.89%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
GGL 24.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
GTECH 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 36.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.22%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PRL 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
SNGP 35.06 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.4%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
TPLP 32.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.93%)
TREET 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TRG 120.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.88%)
UNITY 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,631 Increased By 21.2 (0.46%)
BR30 19,740 Increased By 251.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 45,016 Increased By 129 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,690 Increased By 43.7 (0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Philippines widens Covid restrictions outside capital

AFP 04 Jan 2022

MANILA: The Philippines will expand coronavirus restrictions in Manila from Wednesday to include more than 11 million people living near the capital as cases surge, the government said.

Daily infections have spiked to a two-month high in January and the health department warned of higher caseloads in the coming days following the detection of local cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The provinces of Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal surrounding Manila have been placed under the third highest alert "due to a sharp increase of Covid-19 cases", presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said in a statement Tuesday.

Under the tighter restrictions, which will be in place until mid-January, unvaccinated residents have to stay at home unless buying essentials or exercising.

Restaurants, parks, churches and beauty salons will operate at lower capacity while in-person classes and contact sports are suspended.

The order comes a day after Manila went to Alert Level 3.

Around 70 percent of residents in Metro Manila are fully jabbed but less than half the national population is fully vaccinated, according to government data.

"We did initial estimates. The assumptions would be ... Omicron is eight times more transmissible than Delta, and that the peak will happen at the end of January," health undersecretary Rosario Vergeire told CNN Philippines.

"It will be more than the numbers we saw during the Delta peak," she added.

The health department has deemed the entire country of 109 million at "high risk" following a spike in cases in recent days, Vergeire said, even as hospitalisations remain under control.

Before the tighter quarantine rules, the Philippines had been under its second-lowest alert level since December 3 as cases fell, which allowed restaurants and indoor venues to ramp up capacity and in-person classes to resume on a limited basis.

The Philippines has recorded over 2.8 million infections and more than 51,000 deaths.

Philippines MANILA daily infections Omicron variant

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Philippines widens Covid restrictions outside capital

Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum launched: Exports now under increased focus, says PM

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Scarcity of urea fertilizer: Minister grilled by his cabinet colleagues

Agreement for return, readmission inked: All set to welcome Pakistanis residing illegally in UK, Ireland

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

PM orders establishment of crop research centres in Punjab, KPK

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Read more stories